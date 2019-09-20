JCPS bus drove 92 feet after striking 6-year-old boy who is now recoverig

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old boy is recovering from severe injuries after being hit by a school bus Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened on Girard Drive in St Matthews.
Police said the JCPS bus struck Emmanuel Tiah as he crossed in front after exiting it on his way home.
The child was knocked down and run over by the bus, causing severe injuries to his scalp, neck and face.
Emmanuel’s father said he holds the bus driver responsible.
“When the bus stops, the bus driver is the one who opens the door,” Dargbason Tiah said. “So how come she didn’t notice that my son was getting off this bus?”
Tiah said his son has undergone two surgeries and may need a third.
The family is working with an attorney.
St. Matthews police said the bus traveled 92 feet before the driver stopped.
When asked if the school district was making any changes after the incident, JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said “Our bus drivers are being reminded of our safety procedures when students get on and off the bus.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.