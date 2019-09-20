Louisville couple hosts yard sale to raise funds for ongoing adoption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville couple is hosting a yard sale, not to gain a little pocket cash, but to raise money for their ongoing adoption.
Chas and Melissa Johnson are hosting the massive yard sale in the 8900 block of Fairground Road, in Fern Creek.
The community, dozens and dozens of friends-of friends-of-friends, including many people they don’t even know, have donated for this cause. Everything being sold at the sale has been donated.
Chas says the support means everything and they’re getting a really positive response.
“A lot of people are very happy,” Chas said. “Just happy for us to bring a child that needs a helping hand and that’s what we’re willing to do. We’re so happy to be able to do that and we’ve got a great family that’s willing to bring it in.”
The yard sale is going on all weekend. Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
