Louisville firefighters race at Churchill for a good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty-five Louisville firefighters raced on the turf track at Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon during the YMCA Safe Place Services' 27th Annual Turf Classic.
One of the most anticipated races of the day was the Firefighters Turf Classic: The only foot race that happens at Churchill Downs. This year the race was dedicated to fallen firefighter Sgt. Tim Groft.
The race helps raise money for the YMCA’s Safe Place, which provides safety and support for at-risk youth and families in crisis in Louisville. It also operates Louisville’s only free, 24-hour shelter for teens.
“Louisville is a very giving community and we’ve had nothing but support for this event for 27 years, especially with the fire department,” said Dave Brennan, interim development director at YMCA Safe Place Services. “When you see those signs around town, those diamond safe place signs, we want everyone to know what that means. It’s a welcoming sign for a youth in trouble.”
Brennan said Groft was a big supporter of Safe Place Services and the Turf Classic.
“It’s a nice way to support a great organization and honor a fallen firefighter,” said Brian Hobbs, a Louisville firefighter for 14 years. “It means the world. It’s a small way to honor such a great person.”
Hobbs has raced in the Turf Classic 10 times.
“It’s like doing a high-knee drill for a mile,” Hobbs said. “It’s hard on a human. I guess it’s easier for a horse.”
Hobbs has won about five Turf Classics, but this year a first-time runner beat him.
Ryan Nalley, a firefighter with LFD for a little more than a year, won the race Friday.
“It’s just fun to get out there and honor Sgt. Groft,” Nalley said. “I never met him but from what I’ve heard, he was an outstanding firefighter and a great person. So it was just good to be out there and honor him with some friendly competition and you know it was a lot of fun.”
Nalley took home the Tim Groft Cup for winning the race.
For more information on YMCA Safe Place Services, click or tap here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.