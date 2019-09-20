Louisville mayor signs pledge declaring climate emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - International protests have demanded action from World leaders in response to a changing climate.
Thousands of people took to the streets Friday in some of the world's largest cities. In Louisville, protesters gathered downtown to spread their message that they wanted Kentucky lawmakers to see.
Mayor Greg Fischer was in attendance and spoke to the crowd calling for other leaders to take initiative in the global climate crisis. Fischer signed a pledge to declare a climate emergency Friday. The pledge also calls on legislators not to take money from Fossil fuel companies.
"I am more than happy to sign that pledge," Fischer said, being met with applause.
The organizers of the event were students, who say it's important keep the climate crisis in their crosshairs.
"The weather, the rain, the sun, it provides energy and life to everyone," said protester Devon Iler, "and that's something that we need to know that our children and grandchildren are going to have in the future."
Other protesters were concerned about the United States' role in climate change.
"If we really look at the science, we have really screwed up," said Maggie Hettinger, "and it is so unfair to everyone."
Organizers were also pushing for people to register to vote if they hadn’t already.
