$12.1M grant announced for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Louisville Regional Airport Authority was awarded a $12.1 million competitive federal grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway and additional improvements at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
“The city of Louisville is home to premier innovators and leaders, and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport helps connect them to the world,” said Senator McConnell. “Our airport also helps attract travelers from across the globe to enjoy our thriving city and all it has to offer. These federal funds are an investment into the airport’s future as a center of job-creation and economic activity in Kentucky. As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to partner with the Airport Authority to deliver this federal grant, and I look forward to Muhammad Ali Airport continuing to help Louisville soar to new heights.”
The Airport Authority plans to use the federal funds for a multiphase infrastructure improvement project, including rehabilitating multiple taxiways and lighting systems. Upgrades made across the airport will improve structural integrity and enhance safe airfield operations, especially during low-visibility conditions.
