Making Ends Meet: Fight ID theft, fraud by shredding and recycling

You cannot just throw your old personal computers away for many reasons. They must be properly recycled because they store toxins that are bad for the environment. They should also be wiped clean of all personal information, including passwords, account numbers, license keys or registration numbers for software programs, addresses and phone numbers, medical and prescription information, tax returns and other personal documents that you would rather not fall into the wrong hands. The cellphones we can’t do without can also offer hackers and scammers an open door to your finances. The FCC reported Americans received almost 18 billion scam robocalls in 2018. Imposter scams reportedly cost consumers $488 million last year.