Man accused of breaking child’s arm appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man accused of breaking a little girl’s arm appeared in court Friday morning.
Robert Samples is charged with criminal abuse, assault, and trafficking marijuana, THC vape pens, Oxycodone pills and Ecstasy.
The girl’s mother says Samples was on top of the child, holding her down and screaming at her.
She was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body and a broken right arm.
Sample’s attorney says he’s not a danger to the community.
“He’s not a danger,” attorney David Holton said. “Whatever the situation arose, it was an anomaly, an isolated situation. Again, my client maintains his innocence and he’s not the only adult who was in the house if you hear what I’m saying.”
The judge ordered Samples not to have contact with any children- including the victim and a step-child.
He has prior convictions for domestic violence and trafficking marijuana.
Samples is in Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond.
