Man arrested after admitting to starting fire in a home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged after admitting to setting fire to a can of gasoline inside a home in the Portland neighborhood.
John Allen Willoughby, Jr., 46, was arrested Sept. 18 on arson and criminal mischief charges.
The fire caused minor damage to the interior and exterior of the home, according to the arrest report by the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau.
Arson investigators estimated the fire caused $1,000 in damage to the structure.
Bond for Willoughby has been set at $50,000 cash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.