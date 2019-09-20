Positively WAVE: Military family gets ‘Monster’ surprise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A “monster” surprise for a Louisville family Thursday afternoon.
Operation Homefront surprised the military family with a Monster Jam bedroom makeover for 9-year-old Aidan Bradford.
His mother pretended to be upset with him for not cleaning his room.
But when he walked downstairs Thursday, Aidan didn’t find a mess. Instead he found Monster Jam driver Myranda Cozad, who drives Scooby Doo.
She wasn’t the only surprise through. Aidan was excited to see his new Monster Jam bedding, pillows, chair, rug and other décor. He also found Monster Jam t-shirts and tickets to Saturday’s show at Freedom Hall.
But the surprise still wasn’t done.
In the garage, Aidan saw his very own mini Grave Digger. It’s a Powerwheels Jeep transformed to look exactly like the Monster Jam truck.
“I’m gonna drive over to my friend’s house and I’m gonna see if he wants to ride with me,” Aidan explained.
“I don’t think I’ve smiled this much in a long time,” said Aidan’s mother Sharita Bradford. “It just brings joy to my heart, it really does.”
The Bradford family is looking forward to Saturday’s Monster Jam show. Operation Homefront gave them 30 tickets so they could bring their friends. Everyone is also going to the Pit Party beforehand.
Operation Homefront is a non-profit organization that helps military families.
