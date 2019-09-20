Simmons College explains what went wrong with scholarship flap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College responded publicly Thursday to the scholarship funding controversy between the college and Papa John's.
Last week, Simmons College said the Louisville-based pizza giant withdrew $20,000 it had planned to make available for partial scholarships for 10 Simmons students.
Papa John’s blamed the college, and denied it took away the scholarships.
It also released an email from Simmons College indicating that the school preferred to decline the offer of scholarship money.
Days later, the pizza company said it was pleased to resolve the breakdown of communication, and upped the donation to $30,000.
At a media day Thursday, Simmons officials addressed what went wrong.
“We had a large miscommunication, I would call it,” Simmons Chairman Dr. Mark Lynn said. “The ex-CEO, Steve Richie, said we we were next in line for a major gift. We were counting on Steve Ritchie and that to happen. It didn’t, but Steve is no longer there. Papa John’s did step up with a $30,000 gift for students, and we really love a $30,000 gift.”
Simmons announced Thursday that the National Baptist Convention of America is pledging $20,000 for student scholarships.
