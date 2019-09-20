Southern Indiana couple arrested for child abuse

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation of alleged child abuse has resulted in the arrest of two Scott County, Indiana residents on multiple charges.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation of the alleged abuse began August 19 based in information received by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The children, ages 4 and 7, consisted of physical abuse with no medical attention, confinement and deprivation of food.
The suspects - Matthew Mosier, 37, of Scottsburg, and Hannah Graves, 28, of Austin - were taken into custody in Austin.
Mosier is facing nine separate charges; Graves six. Both are being held in the Scott County Jail in Scottsburg.
The children were removed from the home by DCS and received medical evaluations.
