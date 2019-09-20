5th Annual WISH Awards honors best of women’s athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's that time of the year when some of WAVE Country's top female athletes are recognized.
The Fifth Annual Women In Sports Honors, or WISH Awards, takes place Monday, September 23. Athletes, coaches, administrators, community leaders, and volunteers will gather at the Mellwood Arts Center to celebrate the achievements of those in women’s athletics in the area.
Louisville native Christi Mack will be the event’s guest speaker. Mack, who’s married to University of Louisville Basketball Coach Chris Mack, was a Louisville basketball star well before her husband came into the picture. The former Christi Hester helped lead Holy Cross to two state championships.
Several high school sports stars will be honored this year including Courage Award Winner Sena Fulmore. The Assumption High Lacrosse goalkeeper battled on the field for her team, while for some time, also secretly battled cancer. Her coaches said she came to practice and games as long as she could, never complaining and continues to inspire her team and the Assumption community.
Four hundred student-athletes and their families will attend this year’s event. Sixteen different high school teams will be recognized as well as the University of Louisville's field hockey team for community service.
Forty percent of all athletic participants are female, yet only 4% of sports media coverage is dedicated to women’s athletics, so they are changing the game!
Join us at WISH as we continue to promote and celebrate our city’s most talented and deserving female athletes. WAVE 3 News Anchor Connie Leonard will emcee this year’s event. Tickets are available at www.thewishevent.com
