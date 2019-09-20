Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the schedule for Week 5 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Fern Creek vs. Ballard
Meade County at Apollo
Henry County at Atherton
St. Xavier at Bowling Green
Christian Academy at Boyle County
Grayson County at Breckinridge County
Bullitt Central at Bullitt East
South Warren at Central
Cooper at DeSales
Butler at Doss
Collins at Eastern
Valley at Fairdale
Moore at Holy Cross
Trinity at Male
Kentucky Country Day at Iroquois
Waggener at Jeffersontown
Nelson County at LaRue County
Spencer County at Bardstown
Shelby County at North Bullitt
John Hardin at North Hardin
Western at North Oldham
Southern at Seneca
Oldham County at South Oldham
INDIANA
Columbus East at New Albany
West Washington at Paoli
Madison at Jennings County
Salem at Clarksville
Jeffersonville at Floyd Central
Bedford North Lawrence at Seymour
Silver Creek at Scottsburg
North Harrison at Brownstown Central
Providence at Charlestown
Jasper at Vincennes Lincoln
