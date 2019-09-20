Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5 schedule

Check out the schedule for Week 5 of Touchdown Friday Night.
September 20, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 3:01 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the schedule for Week 5 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Fern Creek vs. Ballard

Meade County at Apollo

Henry County at Atherton

St. Xavier at Bowling Green

Christian Academy at Boyle County

Grayson County at Breckinridge County

Bullitt Central at Bullitt East

South Warren at Central

Cooper at DeSales

Butler at Doss

Collins at Eastern

Valley at Fairdale

Moore at Holy Cross

Trinity at Male

Kentucky Country Day at Iroquois

Waggener at Jeffersontown

Nelson County at LaRue County

Spencer County at Bardstown

Shelby County at North Bullitt

John Hardin at North Hardin

Western at North Oldham

Southern at Seneca

Oldham County at South Oldham

INDIANA

Columbus East at New Albany

West Washington at Paoli

Madison at Jennings County

Salem at Clarksville

Jeffersonville at Floyd Central

Bedford North Lawrence at Seymour

Silver Creek at Scottsburg

North Harrison at Brownstown Central

Providence at Charlestown

Jasper at Vincennes Lincoln

