9-year-old LaRue County girl dies in ‘freak accident’

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 9-year-old LaRue County girl has died after what officials say was a “freak accident.”
The chief deputy at the LaRue County Coroner’s Office says Charlene “Charlie” Preslee-Kay Sipes fell on her bike Tuesday evening. They say it appears that the handlebar break struck her neck and caused the injury that resulted in her death.
Charlie was found by her mom. It was also Charlie’s birthday.
She was a third-grader at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School.
