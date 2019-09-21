Late mistakes doom UofL comeback bid at FSU

Late mistakes doom UofL comeback bid at FSU
Though Florida State might not be the powerhouse it's been for two or three decades, a win in Tallahassee would have been a nice feather in the fedora for first-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and his Cardinals.
By John P. Wise | September 21, 2019 at 7:13 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 7:13 PM

(WAVE) - Though Florida State might not be the powerhouse it's been for two or three decades, a win in Tallahassee would have been a nice feather in the fedora for first-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and his Cardinals.

After turning a 21-0 deficit into a 24-21 lead, UofL lost its ACC opener, 35-24, thanks in part to a pair of crucial fourth-quarter miscues.

Driving for a possible two-score lead in the fourth quarter, Louisville turned the ball over when FSU’s Cyrus Fagan intercepted UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham at the Florida State 10-yard line. The scored remained 24-21 in Louisville’s favor with 9:39 left.

The Seminoles would reclaim the lead for good just six plays later. Senior transfer quarterback Alex Hornibrook connected with Tamorrion Terry on a 60-yard touchdown reception that gave the home team a 28-24 lead with 7:25 left.

On its next possession, Louisville went three and out, punting the ball back to FSU.

The Seminoles took over at the Cards 46-yard line, drove down the field for a field goal that gave Florida State a 31-24 advantage with a little more than two minutes remaining.

But a roughing the kicker penalty on UofL gave the Seminoles a first down at the Cards 1-yard line. Cam Akers’ short touchdown run a minute later gave the winners the 35-24 lead and ultimately a 2-2 record. Louisville is also now 2-2.

Akers finished with 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

For UofL, Cunningham threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Dez Fitzpatrick caught one of those touchdown passes; he finished with 133 yards receiving.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.