Late mistakes doom UofL comeback bid at FSU

(WAVE) - Though Florida State might not be the powerhouse it's been for two or three decades, a win in Tallahassee would have been a nice feather in the fedora for first-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and his Cardinals.
After turning a 21-0 deficit into a 24-21 lead, UofL lost its ACC opener, 35-24, thanks in part to a pair of crucial fourth-quarter miscues.
Driving for a possible two-score lead in the fourth quarter, Louisville turned the ball over when FSU’s Cyrus Fagan intercepted UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham at the Florida State 10-yard line. The scored remained 24-21 in Louisville’s favor with 9:39 left.
The Seminoles would reclaim the lead for good just six plays later. Senior transfer quarterback Alex Hornibrook connected with Tamorrion Terry on a 60-yard touchdown reception that gave the home team a 28-24 lead with 7:25 left.
On its next possession, Louisville went three and out, punting the ball back to FSU.
The Seminoles took over at the Cards 46-yard line, drove down the field for a field goal that gave Florida State a 31-24 advantage with a little more than two minutes remaining.
But a roughing the kicker penalty on UofL gave the Seminoles a first down at the Cards 1-yard line. Cam Akers’ short touchdown run a minute later gave the winners the 35-24 lead and ultimately a 2-2 record. Louisville is also now 2-2.
Akers finished with 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
For UofL, Cunningham threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Dez Fitzpatrick caught one of those touchdown passes; he finished with 133 yards receiving.
