One motorcyclist dead after being hit by TARC bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is currently investigating a crash involving a TARC bus that left one motorcyclist dead.
On Friday evening around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a TARC 3 Paratransit bus colliding with a motorcyclist. The TARC bus turned in front of the motorcyclist, who was traveling northbound on New Cut Road near Orchard Hill Drive.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed that the motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital and later died of his injuries. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time.
No charges are expected for this case. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.