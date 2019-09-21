Panel discusses supporting more local business in West End

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Past and present business leaders and trendsetters were recognized for the impacts they are making in the West End Saturday morning at the West Louisville Business Trailblazers series.
The inaugural event was held by the Louisville Independent Business Alliance and the Ignite Louisville team from the Louisville Leadership Center. Both worked together to highlight the impacts of local trailblazers.
The West Louisville Business Trailblazers series brought a room of people together to join in investing into the future of West Louisville.
Ben Jones, owner of Better Days Records in the West End, has lead his business for more than 30 years. He said there are many opportunities available in the area. He’s been spreading the universal language of music for decades in an area he feels is under-served .
“Music is a huge and very viable part to our African American community, from our churches to our secular listening,” Jones said. “For me, I’m steep in both areas.”
Jones wants people to recognize that all genres of people and music work together and that there are a variety of opportunities in the West End. At the event, he passed on that knowledge to people who are ready to start on their next business adventure.
The panel was the first of a four-part series. The next discussion will be held in March.
