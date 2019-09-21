Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5 scores

Check out the scores for Week 5 of Touchdown Friday Night.
September 20, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 9:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Check out the scores for Week 5 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Waggener 46, Jeffersontown 7

Male 20, Trinity 17 (2 OT)

Bardstown 54, Spencer County 0

Elizabethtown 54, Thomas Nelson 0

Fern Creek 15, Ballard 12

LaRue County 54, Nelson County 20

Holy Cross 17, Moore 8

Meade County at Apollo

Henry County at Atherton

St. Xavier at Bowling Green

Christian Academy at Boyle County

Grayson County at Breckinridge County

Bullitt Central at Bullitt East

South Warren at Central

Cooper at DeSales

Butler at Doss

Collins at Eastern

Valley at Fairdale

Kentucky Country Day at Iroquois

Shelby County at North Bullitt

John Hardin at North Hardin

Western at North Oldham

Southern at Seneca

Oldham County at South Oldham

INDIANA

Columbus East at New Albany

West Washington at Paoli

Madison at Jennings County

Salem at Clarksville

Jeffersonville at Floyd Central

Bedford North Lawrence at Seymour

Silver Creek at Scottsburg

North Harrison at Brownstown Central

Providence at Charlestown

Jasper at Vincennes Lincoln

