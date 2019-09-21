Walking for a cause at the Kentuckiana Heart Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Saturday, people laced up their walking shoes and headed down to Waterfront Park for the 2019 Kentuckiana Heart Walk.
The Heart Walk held one and three-mile walks through Downtown Louisville in order to raise funds and awareness of heart disease and stroke. Thousands of people attended the event, which also held activities for anyone not participating in the walk.
WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan was the emcee for the event.
The Heart Walk raised over $500 thousand for the American Heart Association.
