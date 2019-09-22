After Ohio State whipping, IU bounces back vs UConn

UConn: The Huskies struggled mightily on offense. They ran 22 times for 51 yards. Zergiotis, a true freshman, was 14 of 28 with 90 yards and ran four times for minus-10 yards before being pulled in the fourth quarter of his first road game. UConn managed only nine first downs and 145 total yards. It wasn't enough to keep the defense from wearing down - and they'll need to play much better to snap the losing streak.