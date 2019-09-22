Hall of Fame luncheon at New Albany High School honors former students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cafeteria of New Albany High School was packed with previous graduates Sunday afternoon as new members were inducted into the New Albany High School Hall of Fame.
The Alumni in the Hall of Fame are recognized for their outstanding achievements and commitment to New Albany High School. This year’s additions included a wrestling and boxing star, teachers and coaches, a physician, an actor, and a journalist among others.
WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor was the emcee for the event.
The following nine alumni were inducted Sunday into the Hall of Fame:
- John Stuart Gibson, Jr.
- D. J. Hines
- James Morris
- Dr. Stephen Nale
- James St. Clair
- Willard Thorn
- Donnie Unruh
- Steve Warren
- Nicole Yates
This was the 13th year of the Hall of Fame luncheon.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.