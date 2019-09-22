Jazz Festival marks ten years as Tyler Park renovations continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When playing jazz, improvisation is important.
While composing on the spot, a musician must adapt to what life is throwing at them, which makes the art form a perfect backdrop to a park where people are doing just that.
The Tyler Park Jazz Festival, which started ten years ago, usually takes place on multiple weekends throughout September, but this year's event has been cut down to just one day.
Organizers like Kristen Millwood, a member of the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association, said that’s because ongoing renovations are taking longer than initially expected.
“We’re on the other side of the park from where we usually are, which is fine, it’s very bright and sunny,” Millwood said.
Neighborhood association leaders said more than $1 million worth of renovations were slowed as construction costs became more expensive than anticipated.
Bathrooms, a spray ground, and other play equipment are in the works, as the group fundraisers to make up for around a $100,000 deficit.
Members said the goal is to finish up the work soon so they can host more events like the Jazz Festival in the future.
"Years ago, in Tyler Park, their used to be lots of concerts and activity. That activity kind of fell off for a while," Millwood said. "We wanted to bring music and concerts back to Tyler Park."
The online fundraiser created by the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association can be found at https://tyler-park-neighborhood-association.square.site/.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.