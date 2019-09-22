Man accused of raping woman, then threatening to kill her and her fiance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of raping an acquaintance of his, then threatening to kill her and her fiance if she didn’t keep the incident quiet.
Austen Bush, who just turned 25 on Wednesday, went to the woman’s house on Thursday and threatened to kick her door down if she didn’t open it for him, according to his arrest report.
Once inside, Bush struck her with an open fist, held her down, pulled her clothes off and raped her, the report said.
The woman reported several injuries to officers who arrived a short time later.
The next day, Bush’s arrest report said, he sent several text messages to the woman, threatening to “put a bullet” in her and her fiance. “You keep our secret and I will never bother you again, honey,” the arrest report said.
Bush was arrested Friday and has been charged with rape, assault and terroristic threatening.
