Man pushed from moving vehicle in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a man is in critical condition after being pushed from a moving car Saturday night.
Around 6 p.m. police responded to a call on Bardstown Road near the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway, where a man was found in the road.
Police said that the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene. The victim was not hit by other cars but was transported to University Hospital with severe injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.