Man pushed from moving vehicle in critical condition

Man pushed from moving vehicle in critical condition
Police lights (Source: Gray Television)
By Dustin Vogt | September 22, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 10:45 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a man is in critical condition after being pushed from a moving car Saturday night.

Around 6 p.m. police responded to a call on Bardstown Road near the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway, where a man was found in the road.

Police said that the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene. The victim was not hit by other cars but was transported to University Hospital with severe injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.