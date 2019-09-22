Neighbors complain Louisville festivals are too loud for the second weekend in a row

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the second weekend in a row for music festivals in Louisville and neighbors are not having it.
Social media has lit up with people miles away from the new Highlands Festival Grounds saying it's just way too loud.
Last weekend there were over 60 noise complaints made against the Hometown Rising Festival.
There’s no denying the music is loud when you drive a mile away through Audubon Park where a lot of the complaints come from. However, many neighbors I talked to don’t mind. They say it’s actually like a free concert in their backyard.
“I hear it, I notice it, the bass is real loud, but it doesn’t really bother us,” Mary Ellen Herbert said.
Many choose to just ignore it, while others take advantage.
“It’s a perk,” Alex Brenner said. “Everyone else is paying for tickets to get the music I get for free. If you want to take a nap, put some ear plugs in.”
“Last night my husband and I sat on our back patio and listened to it until it was over with and we really enjoyed listening to it,” Denise Britt said.
Noise comes with the territory.
“I hear the state fair concerts from here, I can hear people screaming on the Ferris Wheel and the rides,” Britt said. “It’s better than the airplanes flying over. They stopped, we got music, I’m all for it.”
A lot of people actually said the real annoyance is the traffic. A portion of Phillips Lane leading to the main gate, including the expressway ramp, has been shut down for the month.
“I use that little piece of road and it’s just that little strip, but honestly you have to go all the way around, Bradley and over to Crittenden, then up and come back to get to the airport,” Herbert said.
The festival did not want to comment on the noise complaints, instead mentioning there’s going to be a community meeting in November to discuss these types of issues.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.