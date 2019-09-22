Third down woes, missed chances hurt Cats at Mississippi State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While UK receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr. caught seven balls for 129 yards and while teammate and running back A.J. Rose racked up 105 yards rushing, the Kentucky Wildcats offense went only one for twelve on third down and the Mississippi State Bulldogs posted an easy 28-13 triumph over UK Saturday in Starkville.
Cats’ QB Sawyer Smith, who battled a shoulder injury during the game, connected on only 15 of 41 passes. State’s defense put the clamps on the Cats offense all game long. Adding to the lack of points, UK missed a couple of field goals which could have made things tougher on the Bulldogs.
The game got off to a shaky start for the Wildcats. On its first possession. Smith threw a pick six as the Bulldogs’ Willie Gay, Jr. came away with the interception and returned it 52 yards for the first score of the afternoon.
Trailing 21 to 10 late in the third quarter, UK’s Kavosiey Smoke scored his team’s lone touchdown on a two -yard carry. Early in the fourth quarter, Kentucky was mounting a threat but could not get to the endzone and ended up with a missed 26 yard field goal. State’s running back Kylin Hill sealed the Cats fate later in the fourth with his third touchdown of the game to put the Bulldogs up 28-13.
Kentucky is now 2-2 on the season and will go to South Carolina next Saturday.
