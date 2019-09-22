Third down woes, missed chances hurt Cats at Mississippi State

Trailing 21 to 10 late in the third quarter, UK’s Kavosiey Smoke scored his team’s lone touchdown on a two -yard carry. Early in the fourth quarter, Kentucky was mounting a threat but could not get to the endzone and ended up with a missed 26 yard field goal. State’s running back Kylin Hill sealed the Cats fate later in the fourth with his third touchdown of the game to put the Bulldogs up 28-13.