Two injured in shootings near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been injured in two separate shootings that happened near Churchill Downs.
According to Metrosafe, around 4:23 p.m. police were sent to a scene at the corner of Taylor and Central with report of one victim with gunshot wounds.
Another victim with gunshot wounds was reported around 4:24 p.m. on the 3400 block of Vetter Avenue.
No other details have been released.
Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating both crime scenes.
