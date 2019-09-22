Two injured in shootings near Churchill Downs

By Dustin Vogt | September 22, 2019 at 5:09 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 5:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been injured in two separate shootings that happened near Churchill Downs.

According to Metrosafe, around 4:23 p.m. police were sent to a scene at the corner of Taylor and Central with report of one victim with gunshot wounds.

Another victim with gunshot wounds was reported around 4:24 p.m. on the 3400 block of Vetter Avenue.

No other details have been released.

Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating both crime scenes.

