Bullitt County becomes latest to issue burn ban

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers has issued a burn ban due to the “current and predicted weather conditions.”
All outdoor burning is prohibited and anyone who prohibits the burn ban could face severe penalties.
Fall fire season runs from October 1 through late December. During forest fire hazard season, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the daylight hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The law is intended to prevent forest fires by allowing outdoor burning only after 6 p.m. when conditions are less likely to cause a wildfire to spread, the USDA website states.
Several other Kentucky counties are under a burn ban, due to extremely dry conditions.
