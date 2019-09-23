Bullitt County Public Schools, Attorney’s Office working to reduce student truancy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) and the Bullitt County Attorney’s Office (BCAO) are working together to help reduce chronic student absences.
BCAO and BCPS said that parents and guardians have a legal and moral obligation to ensure their student receives an education. BCPS will now notify the Attorney's Office of parents or guardians who have caused their student to be truant, or consistently absent.
"We are serious about making sure students get to school and BCPS spends a lot of time and resources in doing so. BCPS has a responsibility to provide a quality education, in a safe environment, that will enable every student to be either career or college-ready," Superintendent Jesse Bacon said. "We cannot do that if the student is not regularly in school. I appreciate the BCAO’s willingness to help us motivate certain parents/guardians to do the right thing.”
BCAO said they would review each case individually before filing charges against a guardian. Before a notification is sent to the Attorney's Office, Bullitt County Public Schools would work with guardians and parents to improve a student's attendance. If there is no improvement or more attendance issues arise, then the Attorney's Office will be notified.
BCPS said they expect to start notifying the BCAO of the most severe cases in the next two weeks.
“Crime is a social problem," Assistant County Attorney Kristin Purdue said. "The primary deterrent to those social problems is a strong education. It is every parent(s) responsibility to ensure that their children, the children of our community, are given the best opportunity to achieve at the highest level, to achieve their dreams. In an attempt to curtail the escalating issues of school dropouts and pipeline of these children to a life of crime and/or poverty, we are taking measures to address attendance before it becomes apathy.”
