Bullitt County Public Schools, Attorney’s Office working to reduce student truancy

"We are serious about making sure students get to school and BCPS spends a lot of time and resources in doing so. BCPS has a responsibility to provide a quality education, in a safe environment, that will enable every student to be either career or college-ready," Superintendent Jesse Bacon said. "We cannot do that if the student is not regularly in school. I appreciate the BCAO’s willingness to help us motivate certain parents/guardians to do the right thing.”