Clark Memorial Bridge reopens to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after painting project finishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of the Clark Memorial Bridge have reopened after the completion of a painting project.
The lanes reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 5 a.m. on Monday Septemeber 23.
The maintenance project to clean and repaint the 90-year structure yellow finished more than a month ahead of schedule.
“Adding a fresh coat of paint on the aging bridge is a vital maintenance effort to preserve the steel and extend the useful life of the highly-traveled bridge. We’re pleased to recommission the restored bridge ahead of schedule and are grateful for the patience and partnership of the community throughout the project.” said Department of Highways District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.