Drivers, rejoice! Bridge painting and work on Clark Memorial Bridge finally finished

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - After more than a year of painting and overnight bridge closures, work on the Clark Memorial Bridge is finally finished, and ahead of schedule, too. It’s a day many in the community have been anxiously awaiting.
Crossing Clark Memorial Bridge lately was something many drivers avoided.
“I try not to take it too often because I do get backed up over there,” said Nick Nevels, Service Manager at Red Yeti in Jeffersonville.
Months of lane closures and delays on the toll-free bridge meant many drivers cut down or cut off trips to downtown Jeffersonville altogether.
“I think a lot of those people just don’t come over here, to be honest,” Nevels said.
Many businesses on the Indiana side of the river say that the bridge closures that began last year weren’t just a pain; they impacted their day-to-day lives and business. It’s why many are so relieved to see the bridge work finally complete.
“I think that the full opening of the bridge where all lanes are going both directions at full capacity is really going to help business on both sides of it,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, President of One Southern Indiana.
The $27 million paint and restoration work to the 90-year-old bridge will extend the structure’s life. That work is needed as more cars take that route to avoid tolls on the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges nearby.
“It’s certainly a 30, 40, 50 percent increase from pre-tolling days,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Matt Bullock said. “So, it is very busy.”
The completion of this work means crews won’t need to come back to paint this again for many years. That’s a relief for drivers expecting to be delayed on the Sherman Minton Bridge in New Albany once repairs to that bridge begin. It’s also a relief for the businesses in Clarksville and Jeffersonville, expecting to see a return of visitors coming over for a bite from Louisville.
“It’s great because we’re going to get people that don’t have to worry about all that traffic,” Nevels said. “We’ll have easy access to the community, which is good for us, good for downtown. It’s good for the city in general.”
