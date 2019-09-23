FORECAST: Cool night ahead, more record heat by the weekend

Our streak of 27 consecutive dry days came to an end Monday morning with 0.04” of rainfall at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
By Kevin Harned | September 23, 2019 at 5:16 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 11:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happy Fall -- and it sort of feels like it!

The cold front that ended our 27-day dry stretch is well south of the region. Now, the cooler air is moving in with lows settling into the 50s by early Tuesday morning.

Skies clear for most of us with some patchy fog along the river as the cooler air hovers above the warmer water. You can expect a delightful Tuesday with high pressure settled in to the region and mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the lower 80s.

Southerly winds on Wednesday will push highs back in the mid 80s with some humidity returning. Our next chance for any rainfall appears late Wednesday into early Thursday with another cold front. Chances at this point look rather slim.

In the Earliest Alert long-range forecast, we’ve pushed highs back into the 90s by the weekend with record-breaking heat possible.

