FORECAST: Fall begins with showers, cooler temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Happy Fall everyone! A cold front continues to march towards WAVE Country this morning. As it does, scattered showers remain in the forecast. By the afternoon, the best rain chance will be across south-central Kentucky.
With clouds and rain in the forecast, temperatures won’t budge much; highs today max out in the low 80s. Clouds will decrease through the afternoon and evening, leaving us with clear skies overnight.
Most locations will wake up to the 50s tomorrow morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite pleasant with highs in the low 80s and mid-80s respectively.
Another front approaches Wednesday night into Thursday bringing isolated rain chances. The heat returns Friday; highs will be in the 90s through the weekend.
