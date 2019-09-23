FORECAST: First day of fall brings cooler temps, first rainfall in 28 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our streak of 27 consecutive dry days came to an end Monday morning with 0.04” of rainfall at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Obviously, the drought continues for most. The cold front swept through also, bringing cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s and lower humidity.
You’ll certainly feel the difference overnight as temperatures dip into the 50s. This will be a little more normal for the first day of fall, compared to the extremely warm temperatures we’ve been experiencing the past several weeks.
Expect a few showers south this evening to fade with a clearing sky overnight. A delightful Tuesday is on the way as high pressure settled in to the region with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the lower 80s. Southerly winds on Wednesday will push highs back in the mid 80s with some humidity returning.
Our next chance for any rainfall appears late Wednesday into early Thursday with another cold front. Chances at this point look rather slim. In the Earliest Alert long range forecast we’ve pushed highs back into the 90s by the weekend.
