Holiday Travel: Airlines offering deals for Thanksgiving flights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s hard to think about Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's right now, but grab your credit card, airlines are slashing prices right now!
AAA reports that booking holiday travel plans before the weekend would help you save more money since most people book their Thanksgiving flights between Wednesday, September 25th through October 27th.
If you book during this window, tickets are $491 on average. By early November prices can quickly jump over $500!
Procrastinators can also save money if they wait until the last minute to book a Thanksgiving flight. Prices can drop below $450 per ticket but it's harder to find good seats at the last minute.
Flying out the Monday of Thanksgiving week is another way to save money since tickets are traditionally cheapest that day.
Are you worried about beating the crowds? Book your flight on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. While it is the least busy day at airports, it is also the most expensive; ticket prices average around $564.
To learn more about the best time to book your flight for Christmas here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.