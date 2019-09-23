Indiana’s Mike Braun holds discussion in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Mike Braun stopped by Jeffersonville to talk business on Monday.
The discussion was described as a fireside chat with the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Organization for Clark and Floyd Counties.
Business owners who attended said they wanted to hear what’s happening in the world of politics that might help local businesses.
“I just want to hear what our senators have to say about bolstering the economy,” ECT Services President and CEO Jeff Murphy said. “Take away the roadblocks and help us grow our businesses.”
This is Braun’s first term in office. He’s a native of Jasper, Indiana.
