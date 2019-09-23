Kentucky unemployment rate increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s unemployment rate for August 2019 was up from the 4.3 percent reported for July 2019, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics which is an agency within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The preliminary August 2019 jobless rate was unchanged from the 4.4 percent recorded for the state in August 2018.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for August 2019 was 3.7 percent, unchanged from July 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Kentucky civilian labor force was 2,071,392 in August 2019, an increase of 3,192 individuals from July 2019. The number of people employed in August was up by 985, while the number unemployed increased by 2,207, the report found.
Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, are based on estimates from the Current Population Survey of households. The survey is designed to measure trends in the number of people working. It includes jobs in agriculture and individuals who are self-employed.
