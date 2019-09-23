Kentucky woman missing in Virgin Islands

ST. JOHN, US Virgin Islands (WAVE) - The search continues for a Kentucky woman missing in the US Virgin Islands.
Lucy Schuhmann, 48 reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 19. Officials say Schuhmann hadn’t checked out of her Airbnb in Coral Bay on St. John. Her belongings were found in her room, and her rental vehicle was found at the Salt Pond parking area in Virgin Islands National Park.
Upon searching the area, search crews found Schuhmann’s day pack on the Ram Head Trail, but it offered little information regarding where Schuhmann was.
Park officials were joined by the US Coast Guard air operations Monday morning as park staff focused their search where the rental vehicle was located.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Karen approaches St. John, and marine ports are expected to close sometime on Monday.
