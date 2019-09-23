Louisville workers support striking GM workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - United Auto Workers Local Union 862 and the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council hit the road Monday in support of striking GM workers in Bowling Green.
The strike is now in its second week.
“We’ve been out for a week ... and of course our benefits got shut off," UAW Local President Todd Dunn said. "We’re going down there to support the workers, its as simple as that, stand line to line with them and let GM know that its not right and we are there to support them in any way that we can.”
Bargainers met all weekend and returned to talks Monday morning as the strike entered its eighth day.
Consumers this week will start to see fewer trucks, SUVs and cars on dealer lots.
Workers also will feel the pressure. They got their last GM paycheck last week and will have to start living on $250 per week in strike pay starting this week.
This is the first national strike by the UAW since 2007, when the union shut down General Motors for two days.
