$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oak Grove resident has stepped forward with the $1 million ticket sold for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, arrived at Kentucky Lottery headquarters with family.
The ticket matched all five of the white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The ticket was sold at 101 Lotto, located at 16160 Fort Campbell Blvd in Oak Grove. The store will receive a $10,000 selling bonus.
A member of the winner’s family first checked the ticket Sunday morning after the drawing and discovered the win.
“At first I thought they were kidding, but the five numbers on the ticket matched up. We just couldn’t believe it,” they said.
The winner hopes to use some of the funds for travel and then plans to put the rest of it to work.
“This is a life-changing event, and I plan on using this wisely,” the winner said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.