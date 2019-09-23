Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog

The official dry streak has ended (for this stretch at least) as measurable rain fell at the airport this morning. That rain ended at 27 day dry spell that was the longest the city has endured in 20 years. This doesn’t mean, the drought has ended or that we are done with the 90 degree heat. Both remain an issue for the region.
At least today’s front has goode timing (first day of autumn) to bring us a cooler day with showers around.
We have another front Wednesday that will help in keeping our highs in the 80s for a few days.
However, the heat looks to move back into town just in time for the weekend.
Today’s video covers the latest setup!
