Man convicted in nurmer sentenced to 20 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being convicted last month, a Louisville man has now been sentenced for the stabbing death of Antonio Starks near Westport Road.
Shilo Joseph was facing up to 30 years for two different charges.
It was an emotional day inside Jefferson Circuit Court as Joseph was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Starks family said it does bring some level of closure, but at the end of the day, it means his children have to grow up without their father.
"My child is gone. He saved me," said Christine Starks, Antonio's mother. "I was young when I had him. He gave my life purpose."
Antonio was stabbed to death on October 13, 2018. Back in August of this year, a jury found Shilo Joseph guilty of killing him. The jury suggested a 20 year sentence, which was upheld by Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin.
"He has spent more time trying to figure out how to get away with this than he has figuring about about what to do, how to make amends for it," Chauvin said, "and that makes a bad situation worse."
Christine Starks says it's been a year, but she still finds her son's light.
"My grandbabies make it easier for me," said Starks. "They give me my strength every day, just being able to see them and see Tony in them."
Joseph's attorney had motioned for a new trial arguing for on three different grounds, but Chauvin found no merit and denied the motion.
When asked if there would be in an appeal in this case, the defense said, “for sure.”
