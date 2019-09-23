Public feedback sought on new minimum Kentucky high school graduation requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Parents can give their thoughts on new high school graduation requirements in Kentucky.
Some of the requirements include students having basic math and reading skills. Students are also required to have skills and experiences that can help them prepare for college or to enter the workforce.
The times, dates and locations of the town halls are below:
- Sept 23, 2019, 6-7 p.m. EST, Ohio Valley Education Cooperative
100 Alpine Rd., Shelbyville
- Oct. 10, 2019, 6-7 p.m. EST, Kentucky Valley Education Cooperative
412 Roy Campbell Drive, Hazard
- Oct. 15, 2019, 6-7 p.m. CST, Green River Educational Cooperative
230 Technology Way, Bowling Green
- Oct. 30, 2019, 5-6 p.m. CST, Hopkinsville Community College
720 North Drive, Hopkinsville
To learn more about the minimum high school graduation requirements click or tap here.
To receive links to the webinar and portal for submitting feedback when they become available, click or tap here.
