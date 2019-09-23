6 rescued from sinking boat at Taylorsville Lake

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people had to be rescued after their boat started to sink Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 12:10 p.m. at Taylorsville Lake. Crews arrived to find the boat partially underwater.
Everyone was wearing lifejackets and was transported to shore.
The fire department used a water pump to remove the water from the sinking boat and return it to shore. Officials say the boat ran over some debris in the water which created a hole in the boat.
No one was injured.
