6 rescued from sinking boat at Taylorsville Lake
Six people were rescued after their boat started to sink on Taylorsville Lake Sunday. (Source: Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District)
By Makayla Ballman | September 23, 2019 at 7:47 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 7:47 PM

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people had to be rescued after their boat started to sink Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. at Taylorsville Lake. Crews arrived to find the boat partially underwater.

Everyone was wearing lifejackets and was transported to shore.

The fire department used a water pump to remove the water from the sinking boat and return it to shore. Officials say the boat ran over some debris in the water which created a hole in the boat.

No one was injured.

