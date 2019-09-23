Triple shooting in Churchill Downs’ back yard kills 1, injures 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting near Churchill Downs on Sunday.
It's a phone call Dionna Gasaway will never forget.
"He asked me to drop him off but I said no," she said of her little brother. "I should have dropped him off, but I didn't."
>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 2 injured in shootings near Churchill Downs
Dionna says her brother, 18-year-old Micah Gasaway was walking down Vetter Avenue with a friend when he was gunned down right in front of their cousin’s house. That cousin called his sister.
“Micah’s shot,” Dionna remembered her cousin saying. “I just hopped out of bed and came over here, and I saw him. I saw him laid out.”
By that time, everyone, including the other person he was with, was gone.
Just one minute later, police get a call from the Speedway a couple of blocks away. Two teens pulled up in a car, a man critically shot, the other female, grazed.
The gas station is across the street from Louisville's most famous place, Churchill Downs. It's a place where cash flows and fashion reigns and a stark contrast to what's outside its gates.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters pulled the numbers and found that in the past three months there’s been 57 assaults in the half-mile from the shooting scene to the gas station. On August 13th, another murder report.
That's the world Gasaway and her brother were surrounded by.
"I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I can't cry no more," Dionna said. "I can't cry no more."
"We can't keep doing this. We can't."
LMPD has not released any suspect information.
