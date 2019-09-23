UofL’s Malik Williams out 6-8 weeks with foot injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A foot injury will sideline UofL forward Malik Williams for 6 to 8 weeks.
Williams suffered the injury in practice on Friday. He is one of the Cards tri-captains this season.
According to UofL, Dr. John Ellis operated on Williams today at Norton’s Hospital. Dr. Ellis inserted a screw into his fifth metatarsal, and Williams is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks.
A 6′11″ junior, Williams started 20 games last season. He averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, which was third on the team. He also averaged 7.7 points per game.
The Cards will host “Louisville Live” on Friday night at 4th Street LIVE to tip off the 2019-20 season. Their first exhibition game is in a little over five weeks against Bellarmine.
If he recovers as expected, Williams would be back, at the earliest, for the Cards regular season opener on November 5 at Miami.
