Walker’s Exchange hosting job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walker’s Exchange is looking to fill more than 100 positions. The new restaurant will be located in the Galt House.
The job fair is happening Sept 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the West Tower on the second floor.
Full and part time positions are available for servers, line cooks, bartenders and hosts.
Anyone interested in a job is asked to fill out applications before going to the fair.
To fill out the application on the Galt House’s career page click or tap here.
Applicants are also asked to bring two forms of identification to the job fair.
