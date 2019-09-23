18-year-old Bullitt County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old from Mt. Washington has died after a crash in Nelson County.
Police were called to Louisville Road, near Deatsville Road around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on a report of an injury crash.
Police say Kalli Dobson, 18, and her passenger, Kevin Pase, 19, were traveling on Deatsville Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the Louisville Road intersection. The vehicle was struck in the driver’s door by Brenda Salyers, 71, and the vehicle came to rest off the road in a ditch.
Dobson died as a result of her injuries.
Pase and Salyers were both transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.