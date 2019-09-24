AMPED forced to reduce hours, close on certain days due to reduction of funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to a reduction in funding and donations, AMPED, the Academy of Music Production Education and Development is cutting their hours.
They’re also suspending youth programs at the Shelby Park location.
The new hours at the 4425 Greenwood Avenue location are as follows:
- Monday: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tuesday: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wednesday: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Thursday: Closed
- Friday: Closed
- Saturday and Sunday: Closed
AMPED will also be closed on the following dates :
- October 5, 2019 to October 9, 2019
- November 2, 2019 to November 6, 2019
- November 23, 2019 to November 27, 2019
- December 21, 2019 to January 8, 2019
AMPED is also in need of volunteers.
If you’d like to support AMPED, click here.
