Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest holds rally against proposed pipeline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest continues to fight LG&E in efforts to protect their land.
Bernheim said they are working against two separate LG&E projects that “threaten the integrity” of the forest.
The first is an LG & E natural gas pipeline that would run through a portion of their property.
The second is a proposed regional connector between Interstate 65 and Interstate 71.
Bernheim is working to rally community members together for a rally and march on Sept. 27.
The rally will feature music and speakers followed by a short march.
The rally will start in Jefferson Square Park at 6th and Jefferson streets and end at the LG&E building.
The public is invited to dress in “colors of the forest” to show their support.
Before Friday’s rally, Bernheim will hold several “roadshows” to educate the community on the potential threats the projects bring Bernheim.
